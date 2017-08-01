× Cyclists come together following hit-and-run crash in South Londonderry Township

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–More than a week after a group of cyclists were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lebanon County—a ceremony was held Monday to raise awareness that bike riders and drivers can safely share the road.

The group “Bicycle South Central Pa.” placed three red bikes along the 8000 block of Colebrook Road in South Londonderry Township—to mark the spot where three riders were hurt in a hit-and-run crash on July 22.

The red bikes signify an injury caused by the collision with the SUV.

One of the men who was struck had to have surgery, while the other two suffered minor injuries from falling.

Dozens of cyclists came out—including Ken Mengel who was riding with the group at the time of the crash.

“Success to me, for this event, will be the apprehension of the driver and when Tom is back bike riding with us again,” Mengel said. “That’s success!”

Police are still searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run. They are looking for a 90’s model Dodge Durango—believed to be silver or tan in color.

The driver could face charges.