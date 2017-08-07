× Police seek man who robbed bank in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who robbed an M&T Bank in Spring Grove this afternoon.

The suspect, described as a black male with a tall and thin build, entered the bank around 1:15 p.m. He then left on foot after the teller gave him money, according to police.

Southwestern Regional Police believe the man entered a vehicle at some point.

He was wearing military fatigue style short pants, white sneakers and a baseball style cap.

If anyone had seen the suspect at the bank or has additional information about this incident, please contact the Southwestern Regional Police at 717.225.1333 ext. 100, or the York County Department of Emergency Services at 717.854.5571.