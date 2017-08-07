× Man who robbed Hanover, Spring Grove banks taken into custody after hours-long standoff with police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A bank robbery suspect was placed under police custody Monday evening after an hours-long standoff in Hanover.

The Hanover Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of James Allen Brown Jr. after he allegedly robbed a business shortly before midnight Sunday and a Members First Federal Credit Union the next morning, around 9:30 a.m. Police say Brown was last seen driving a dark colored Chevrolet Venture that was possibly being driven by a white female.

Less than four hours later, the Southwestern Regional Police Department received a report that a man robbed the M&T Bank in Spring Grove. Police believe he entered a vehicle at some point after exiting the bank. No one was injured during the robbery.

Around 1:52 p.m., Brown’s vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer, according to Hanover Borough Police Chief Chad Martin. After running into a residence on the 400 block of Pleasant Street, negotiations between the suspect and police began. During that time, a woman exited the house in handcuffs after a fire started inside the house, that Brown presumably started. He then bailed out of the house, according to Martin.

The suspect was apprehended and placed on a gurney before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Martin added that Brown had moderate to severe burn injuries.