× More accusations of inappropriate contact made against former Lancaster County YIC worker

LANCASTER — A former Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center employee arrested last month for allegedly having sexual contact with minors is now facing new accusations from two other alleged victims, according to online court documents and criminal complaints filed by Lancaster City police.

David Stevenson, 52, of Reading, was arrested on July 18 after an investigation showed he had sexual contact with minors.

Court documents filed Thursday show Stevenson is now facing addition charges stemming from allegedly having inappropriate contact with two other victims, ages 17 and 18.

In one case, police say, Stevenson attempted to grab the victim’s breasts, asked her to perform oral sex, inappropriately touched her and made lewd suggestions.

In the other case, Stevenson allegedly touched the girl over her clothes and told her several times that he wanted to have sex with her, the criminal complaint says.

The new charges include include institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation — involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, court documents show.

Stevenson remains in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.