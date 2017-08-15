× Woman accused of setting boyfriend on fire, dousing him with urine in July dies of apparent heroin overdose

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The woman accused last month of setting her boyfriend on fire and dousing the flames with urine has died of an apparent heroin overdose, according to a report on TribLive.com.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak, 39, was found dead in her residence in Tarentum, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office told TribLive, which reported that Tarentum police found evidence of heroin use at the scene.

Police Chief William Vakulick told TribLive that officers arrived at Sepelyak’s home at about 10 p.m. to find an unidentified man performing CPR on Sepelyak. Officers saw heroin packets with stamp bag names “Redrum,” “OJ Simpson” “Money Bags” and “Tuna,” as well as a needle and other drug paraphernalia, Vakulick told TribLive.

An actual cause of death won’t be determined pending autopsy and toxicology tests, TribLive reported.

On July 8, Sepelyak was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, arson and other charges stemming from the incident with her boyfriend, Grady Spencer III, at a home in Penn Hills. After an argument, Sepelyak allegedly poured gasoline on Spencer’s lower body and used a match to light him on fire before pouring a bucket containing urine on him to douse the flames.

Sepelyak had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday before Penn Hills District Justice Anthony Deluca Jr., but it was rescheduled until September. She has been free on bond, according to TribLive.