Woman arrested for shooting & killing West York man

WEST YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a woman they say shot and killed a 72-year-old man in his home on Friday afternoon.

According to the West York Police Department, Barbara Miles is facing homicide charges, after admitting to shooting 72-year old Gresville Phillip in the chest at his West King Street apartment on Friday.

Police say they were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 1200-block of West King Street for a shooting. Inside, they found Phillip deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Through surveillance footage, police spotted a woman, who was later identified as Barbara Miles, leaving the apartment complex around 2:30 p.m., just minutes after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Miles was located by York City Police around 5:00 p.m. in the 800-block of West Princess Street. She was in possession of a gun that was reported stolen out of Kentucky. Miles was taken to West York Borough Police headquarters where she admitted to arguing with and shooting Phillip.

Miles was taken to Central Booking to be arraigned and charged with Criminal Homicide.