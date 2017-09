× Mount Joy man found guilty of exposing himself to grocery store employee in January

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A Dauphin County jury convicted a Mount Joy, Lancaster County man of indecent exposure and open lewdness in connection to an incident in a Lower Swatara Township grocery store on January 9.

Randy Hubbard, 56, of the 1100 block of Union School Road, entered the store and exposed his genitals to a female employee. He was arraigned on January 26.