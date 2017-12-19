× Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of York man

YORK — York City Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday on the second block of North West Street.

Dante L. Brown, 19, of York, is suspected in the shooting death of Julio Ferrer, 31, who was killed in his apartment just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police say Brown and Ferrer knew one another, and the shooting was the result of a dispute between the two. During the argument, police say, Brown fired a single gunshot at Ferrer, causing his death.

Police are still searching for Brown. Anyone with information relating to the shooting or on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call York City Police at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.