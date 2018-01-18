Three officers shot, one killed in police-involved shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Harrisburg, in which a U.S. Marshal was killed and another officer was injured.

At that time, we learned that a multiple officers were serving a warrant which resulted in the use of force and gunfire around 6:10 a.m.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse confirms that a U.S. Marshal was shot and killed.

RELATED: U.S. Marshal killed in the line of duty in Harrisburg identified as Christopher David Hill, 45

A York City Police Officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was shot and injured during the incident, and has been taken to Hershey Medical Center.

At this time, the York City Officer’s injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.

A Harrisburg police officer was reportedly shot and his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting suspect is not at large and is critically injured. Police note that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Police and SWAT teams are still on the scene at Mulberry and 18th Streets in Harrisburg.

Police will hold another press conference at the Federal Building at 2 p.m.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse regarding the police incident this morning:

“Harrisburg mourns the loss this morning of a U.S. Marshal who died protecting our residents. While serving a warrant as part of the U.S. Marshal’s task force, three officers were shot, including a Harrisburg police officer, who was wounded, bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman. An investigation is underway and Harrisburg police are cooperating with federal and county law enforcement officials. No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. Marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”

U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta, whose 11th District includes Harrisburg, tweeted a statement this morning:

Please pray for the police officers injured in Harrisburg this morning. Our police are tough and put their lives on the line everyday to keep communities safe. I am praying for a speedy recovery! https://t.co/7kE7uJ0pJp — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) January 18, 2018

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement:

“Frances and I saddened to hear this tragic news. Praying for the officers involved and their families. I am in constant contact with law enforcement, and grateful for their swift action.”

Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement:

“My prayers go out to the family & friends of the Deputy U.S. Marshal killed this morning in Harrisburg, as well as the injured policeman. Law enforcement officers face incredible dangers in keeping us safe. They should always have our support & gratitude.”

Rep. Scott Perry (4th District PA) released the following statement:

“My prayers are with our law enforcement involved in the shooting in Harrisburg this morning, especially the family of the Fallen U.S. Marshal. I’m incredulous, furious and saddened by this senseless tragedy. Our debt to the selfless and courageous men and women “in blue,” who risk everything to keep us safe every day, will never be paid.”

From Congressman Lloyd Smucker:

“My heart goes out to the family of the fallen U.S. Marshal who was killed this morning in Harrisburg. Our law enforcement officers work each day to keep us safe, and it pains me to know officers are killed and injured for simply doing their job. My prayers are with the injured officers and their families – I am extraordinarily grateful for their bravery in returning fire and preventing further loss of innocent life.”

From Sen. Bob Casey:

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the US Marshal who lost his life today in Harrisburg.”

Police offered us the following at a press conference just after 9:30 a.m. this morning, which you can view on our Facebook Live stream below:

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more details as they become available.

Below is a stream of our reporters banding together in team coverage to provide updates on the shooting on Twitter:

A neighbor tells us what she saw and heard during this morning's shooting in Harrisburg on FOX 43 News at 4:00 @fox43 pic.twitter.com/oZSuaO7piL — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) January 18, 2018

The shooting happened shortly after 6 am. This is a current look at the scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/CwqYC5HxPD — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

Mayor Papenfuse confirms a U.S. Marshall died during this mornings shooting. Here is his statement @fox43 pic.twitter.com/1OnWtfbxaO — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

For anyone wondering why they've heard of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg before, the scene of today's police-involved shooting is one block away from where Ahmed el-Mofty was killed by police after he opened fire on multiple police cars in December @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) January 18, 2018

Coroner vehicle was on scene here at police-involved shooting but it has since left. @fox43 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) January 18, 2018

BREAKING: York City Police Department says one of their officers assigned to the US Marshals Taskforce was shot & injured serving warrant in HBG this am. Reporting non-life threatening injuries @Fox43 pic.twitter.com/PQtgCSbBCf — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

The DA did confirm multiple officers taken by ambulance to the hospital. He did not provide an update on their conditions. They will provide more details today at 2 @fox43 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

Latest: Dauphin County DA says officers were serving a warrant at a home and shots were fired. Did not tell us what the warrant was for @Fox43 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

The DA adds there is no danger to the public. He says the shooter is NOT at large. Very little information was given. Next update at 2 pm @fox43 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

Just spoke with the DA on the scene and he tells me no updates he can give me right now. Gave me no info on the officers conditions. He says they will hold a press conference sometime today @fox43 pic.twitter.com/uX2GEU4bWW — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 18, 2018

While @JenniferReadyTV and @lyndsay_barna wait for press conference regarding officer-involved shooting, here at the scene near S. 18th and Mulberry Streets waiting to see if anything changes. State Police now taping off larger crime scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/2UxRRPsKAe — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) January 18, 2018