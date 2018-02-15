× Police charge 14-year-old suspect with burglary of 16 guns from Trop Gun Shop

ELIZABETHTOWN — Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police have charged a 14-year-old juvenile suspect in the theft of 16 guns from the Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown on Feb. 5, according to a press release.

The male suspect is not yet in custody, police say. Police are still searching for him.

According to police, the suspect was identified after an investigation conducted by Northwest Regional Police, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and multiple police departments in York and Dauphin counties.

To date, three of the stolen guns have been recovered, police say. Of the 16 guns that were stolen, three were rifles and 13 were handguns, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.