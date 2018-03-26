Police looking for man in connection to death of 20-year-old Jawan Washington

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police announced Monday that they are looking for a 42-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of Jawan Washington.

Charles Williams (pictured to the right) will be charged with murder, according to officials.

Washington was shot several times inside a vehicle behind Double D’s Bar on South 19th Street in Harrisburg on Saturday morning. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at Harrisburg Hospital.

Anyone with informatino regarding Williams or his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175. You can also submit a tip here.

Tips leading to the arrest of Williams may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 through Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.