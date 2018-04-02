Penn State guard Tony Carr declares for NBA Draft

CENTRE COUNTY — Penn State guard Tony Carr has declared for the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore made the announcement Monday. He intends to sign with an agent.
Carr’s decision comes almost four days after the Nittany Lions were crowned 2018 National Invitation Tournaments champions. He scored 15 points and dished out 14 assists in the 82-66 win over Utah.
For a second-straight season, Carr was Penn State’s leading scorer. He averaged 19.6 points per game, which ranked him second within the entire Big Ten Conference.
Carr was an All-Big Ten Conference first team selection and was a Big-Ten All Tournament pick.