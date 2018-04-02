Penn State guard Tony Carr declares for NBA Draft

CENTRE COUNTY — Penn State guard Tony Carr has declared for the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore made the announcement Monday. He intends to sign with an agent.

Carr’s decision comes almost four days after the Nittany Lions were crowned 2018 National Invitation Tournaments champions. He scored 15 points and dished out 14 assists in the 82-66 win over Utah.

🗣🎙Alongside his family and @Coach_Chambers, @Tone10Carr announces that he’s making the move to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/pmDc7wntZl — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) April 2, 2018

For a second-straight season, Carr was Penn State’s leading scorer. He averaged 19.6 points per game, which ranked him second within the entire Big Ten Conference.

Carr was an All-Big Ten Conference first team selection and was a Big-Ten All Tournament pick.

Sophomore Tony Carr for @PennStateMBB is going to sign with an agent and move on to the @nba .. says he made final decision last night @fox43 @FOX43Sports — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) April 2, 2018