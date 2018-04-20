× Police release details on Thursday morning crash that killed 3 people, injured a 4th in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG — State Police have identified the persons involved in a head-on crash that killed three people and injured a fourth Thursday morning in Saint Thomas Township.

According to police, David Todorich, 36, of Harrisburg, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic west on Lincoln Highway West when his vehicle drifted into the path of a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Mark R. Strait, 66, of McConnellsburg, that was traveling east in the opposing lane.

The front-right side of Todorich’s vehicle struck the front-right side of Strait’s vehicle, causing disabling damage to both cars, police say.

Todorich was taken to Chambersburg Hospital, where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Shirley A. Strait, 72, who was sitting in the front passenger side of Strait’s vehicle, and an 11-year-old male passenger who was sitting in the back seat, also died of injuries sustained in the crash after being transported to Chambersburg Hospital, police say.

Mark Strait and his passengers were wearing seatbelts, police say. Todorich was not, according to police.

Mark Strait was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment. There is no word from police on his condition.