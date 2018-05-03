Man accused of robbing hotel, attempting to rob motel charged

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police apprehended a 28-year-old man Wednesday immediately following an attempted robbery of Super 8 Motel, which is located off Exit 22 on Interstate 83.

Michael Henry Vanbourgondien was taken into custody by police after he was found in room at the motel. Vanbourgondien allegedly pulled a knife on the desk clerk and demanded money. When the clerk did not give in, the suspect went to his previously rented room and advised the clerk that he would be back to get the money, according to police.

Vanbourgondien is also accused of robbing Homewood Suites in York last week. In that incident, he allegedly entered the lobby of the hotel — wearing dark clothing, gloves and a bandanna over his face — demanded cash from the clerk and fled after taking an undisclosed amount.

He is charged with two counts each of robbery and recklessly endangering another person as well as a single count of receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police through their tipline at 717-467-8355 or by email tips@nycrpd.org.