U.S. Marshals apprehend suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler Owens

HARRISBURG — A 21-year-old man wanted in a fatal shooting in York last month was arrested today in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Myannh Andrew Legette, formerly of York, is one of two suspects in the fatal shooting of Tyler Owens Oct. 7 on the 100 block of South Richland Avenue, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

The second suspect, Rahmeire Shereif Bradshaw, turned himself in to police on Oct. 15.

Legette is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other offenses in connection to the incident. Efforts to locate him in York proved unsuccessful, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

After an investigation, the Marshals determined Legette had fled to New Jersey.

Friday morning at about 6 a.m., Legette was taken into custody without incident in a home on the first block of Hudson Street in Trenton, NJ. He was turned over to Mercer County authorities pending his extradition to Pennsylvania.

“Along with our law enforcement partners, it’s the Marshals Service’s duty to ensure that those charged with serious crimes have their day in court,” said Pane in a press release. “It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family with find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”