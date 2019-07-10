× Lancaster Police seek help in identifying persons of interest in Father’s Day homicide case

LANCASTER — Investigators in Lancaster are seeking help in identifying persons of interest in the shooting death of a Harrisburg man on Father’s Day.

Anthony Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, was found by police near the scene of a reported shooting on the 600 block of Lafayette Street at 12:36 a.m. on June 16. Marshall, who was found on the first block of Laurel Street, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

A second victim, a 25-year-old Lancaster man, was found on the 700 block of Manor Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police say. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both men were attending a party at the residence where the shooting was reported, police say.

According to police, the four people depicted in the video below are persons of interest in the investigation.

The first person of interest is described as a black male with a dark complexion, approximately five feet, eight or nine inches tall, with a close haircut, light pants, and a light shirt with stripes on the shoulders. He was seen brandishing a black firearm from the waistband area of his pants, according to police.

The second person of interest is a tall black male of medium complexion, wearing dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt with cut off sleeves.

The third person of interest is a black male of medium complexion, with a “blow out” hairstyle, a dark t-shirt and shorts. He is described a shorter in stature, police say.

The fourth person of interest is a white or Hispanic male with a light mustache, wearing a grey or light-colored track jacket and light-colored pants.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the persons of interest is urged to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913.