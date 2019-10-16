Helicopter removes wreckage of crashed plane from the Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wreckage of a plane that crash-landed in the Susquehanna River has been removed from the water by a helicopter, more than a week after the accident happened.

Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services, LLC in Clayton, Delaware organized the recovery. The small single-engine plane went into the Susquehanna River October 4th after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), according to Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the airport. Two people survived the crash.

Londonderry Fire Co. took the removal crew out to the wreckage site. The crew then attached a rig to the aircraft. Heavy rain in the area caused a delay in the removal. But, once the weather cleared, a helicopter was brought in to remove the wreckage. The helicopter lowered a hook, which attached to the right, and lifted the plane from the water.

The plane will be dismantled and taken to an undisclosed location for the NTSB and FAA to begin their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Read the preliminary FAA report here

The owner of the plane was responsible for the plane's removal from the water.

Read more on the crash & the recovery:

Preparing to move the plane

Investigation into the crash

Plane crashes into the Susquehanna River