Shippensburg University student charged in deadly shooting that occurred near campus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Shippensburg University student has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred near campus earlier this month.

Clayton Wilson, 20, was arraigned on the following charges Friday: criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

Wilson is charged in the death of Shakur Myers and the attempted murder of Samir Stevenson. Both victims are 21 years old and from Philadelphia.

State Police said Myers was found deceased from gunshot wounds on October 6 on Rotz Avenue, behind the 200 block of High Street. Stevenson was also located and taken to the hospital via a Life Lion Helicopter.

At a news conference on October 8, State Police said the incident appeared to be directly related to drug activity.

State Police said they executed a search warrant at the apartment of Wilson and Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., a 20-year-old Shippensburg University student, and seized ammunition, marijuana and packaging marijuana. Their apartment is located on High Street, near where the shooting occurred.

Also at the news conference, State Police said they searched a Subaru Legacy, which is where Stevenson was found inside of; Myers was located deceased outside of that vehicle. The search turned up a stolen handgun — recovered in close proximity to the vehicle — as well as marijuana, package marijuana, a digital scale and a large sum of money.

Wilson was taken into custody on October 10 on a drug charge related to the search and on Friday, he was arraigned on the additional charges.

He’s not entitled to bail and remains incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison.

Furlow is still considered a person of interest in the investigation and is being sought for questioning, according to State Police. He may possibly be driving a gray 2011 Infiniti G37 with PA license plate KZJ-4211.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper John Boardman at 717-249-2121.